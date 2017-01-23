Pollstar Names AmericanAirlines Arena #4 in the U.S.

National Ranking Improves from 7th to 4th; Arena Maintains Hold as #1 in Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the three-time NBA Champion Miami HEAT, climbed to the #4 arena in the United States (previously #7) while maintaining its position as the #1 arena in Florida, and internationally, it placed 15th in the world according to Pollstar’s 2016 year-end rankings of the world’s top arenas.

AmericanAirlines Arena earned its lead ranking by selling 627,026 tickets for the 2016 calendar year for a variety of concerts, family shows and other special events.

“We’re so proud that AmericanAirlines Arena has cracked the top five arenas in the United States and that’s a testament to the diversity of our programming and an incredibly supportive South Florida community,” said Jarred Diamond, Executive Vice President of HEAT Group Enterprises, the marketing and programming arm of the facility. “At every level, AmericanAirlines Arena endeavors to continually provide five star service to our artists and promoters while giving our guests an entertainment experience that is second to none.”

Throughout 2016, AmericanAirlines Arena proudly hosted megastars such as Adele, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Drake, Kanye West, Madonna, Justin Bieber, Barbra Streisand, Maroon 5, R. Kelly, Carlos Vives, Sin Bandera, Florence + the Machine, Maxwell, Mary J. Blige, Marc Anthony, Pearl Jam, Maná, Placido Domingo, Ricardo Arjona, Laura Pausini, Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee, Don Omar and Ellie Goulding, and welcomed recurring events including the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina and the Miami HoopHall Basketball Invitational to name a few. In addition, AmericanAirlines Arena is home to family shows such as the Harlem Globetrotters, Cirque du Soleil, WWE, and Disney on Ice.

Pollstar is an entertainment publication for professionals in the concert industry and is the only publication that covers the business worldwide. Pollstar collects box office reports from almost all of the world’s top-level artists, promoters and venues. Pollstar’s rankings include all figures for tickets sold worldwide as reported to Pollstar on aquarterly basis.

To find out more about upcoming events and to get the latest news at AmericanAirlines Arena, visit AAarena.com or visit the Arena’s social media channels: Facebook.com/AmericanAirlinesArena * Twitter.com/AAArena * Instagram.com/AAArena.