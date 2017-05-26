Temple Judea’s Rabbi Jonathan Fisch has been named a chaplain of the City of Coral Gables Police Department.

His responsibilities include presiding over Police Department swearing in ceremonies and memorial services (of all faiths) and attending fundraising events.

Fisch, dressed in full uniform and badge, was installed as a chaplain by Coral Gables Police Chief Edward J. Hudak Jr. during a Friday night service at Temple Judea in April.

“In just two short years, Rabbi Jonathan Fisch has immersed himself into all aspects of community building in a variety of meaningful ways through his friendship, love of study and worship,” said Judith Siegal, senior rabbi at Temple Judea. “We are very proud of his leadership and new role as a chaplain of the City of Coral Gables Police Department.”

Rabbi Fisch received his rabbinical ordination in May 2014, and he received a Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters from Hebrew Union College in Los Angeles. He also attended California State University Northridge, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Modern Jewish Studies.

He was awarded The Louis and Minnie Raphael Memorial Prize for outstanding Service to a small Congregation in 2012. He lives in south Miami-Dade with his wife, Abby, and their daughter.

Now celebrating 70 years of Jewish Learning and Living in Coral Gables, Temple Judea is one of the largest Reform synagogues in Miami with approximately 600 member families. Temple Judea’s mission is to enrich member’s ever-more complicated lives with the new insights of ancient Jewish heritage.

For more information, visit www.JudeaGables.org.