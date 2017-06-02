The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade’s 13th annual Raise the Bar Networking and Cocktail Reception took place at Temple Israel of Greater Miami on Thursday, May 18.

The event raised nearly $40,000 to fund collaborations and advocacy campaigns that work to eliminate human trafficking and domestic violence, including supporting The Honorable Judge Amy Karan Fund. Some 300 South Florida attorneys, accountants and other business professionals came together for an evening of networking, food and drinks in support of a great cause.

“It is always amazing to see so many members of our community coming together for this signature event, Raise the Bar, to not only support The Women’s Fund but to specifically help our efforts to promote freedom from violence for women and girls,” said executive director Deborah Korge.

“For one night, approximately 300 people representing the legal and business sector give true meaning to ‘networking for a cause’. Because of their commitment, we continue to be an advocate for those who don’t have a voice or live in fear to use theirs,” she said. “For 13 years they have joined us for this one evening and have impacted the lives of several thousand women through their generosity. From the bottom of our hearts and on behalf of those we serve we say ‘thank you!’”

One of the event’s highlights was a special fashion presentation by Trina Turk/Mr Turk as models showcased the Summer 2017 collection. A percentage of proceeds from purchases at the event will be donated back to The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade. A silent auction featuring travel, fashion items, wine and more raised additional funds for the event.

Representatives from Akerman LLP, Bank of the Ozarks, BoardroomPR, Desnoyers CPA LLC, Greenberg Traurig PA, K&L Gates LLP, Law Offices of William Brady PA, Malloy and Malloy PL, Robert Half Legal, Sloto & Diamond PLLC and U.S. Legal Support Inc. served on the event’s Host Committee.

For more information about The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade, call 305-441-0506 or visit www.womensfundmiami.org.