Real estate icon Tibor Hollo celebrates his 90th birthday

Florida East Coast Realty (FECR) recently celebrated the 90th birthday of its chair and president, Tibor Hollo.

The celebration took place on July 18 at 100 South Biscayne Blvd., 11th Floor, where more than 100 people gathered to honor him. Guests included numerous colleagues, family, friends and local dignitaries, including Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado and his daughter, Raquel Regalado.

In addition, a representative from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez’s office attended the celebration and presented Hollo with a proclamation declaring July 18 as “Tibor Hollo Day.” FECR showed a video montage as a special tribute. The festivities included live music, delicious food and an introduction by Jerome Hollo, Tibor’s son and the executive vice president of FECR.

Tibor Hollo has become an icon in South Florida and one of the most influential real estate developers in the country. He has been a groundbreaking catalyst for the transformation of the urban core of Miami spanning from building the first high-rise office building in the Brickell area to his grandest project to date — Panorama Tower, the tallest residential building south of Manhattan.

Hollo is deemed as a pioneer and one of Miami’s true visionaries, having built more than 60 million square feet of real estate in 60 years as well as being an active participant in over 40 civic, fraternal, and religious organizations and having earned numerous awards and accolades over his esteemed lifetime. He is a legendary figure in the history of South Florida and was celebrated in style and grace marking this significant milestone in his life.