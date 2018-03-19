Related Group’s SLS LUX in Brickell 100 percent sold, closings starting

The Related Group recently announced that the final penthouse unit at SLS LUX has sold, marking the complete sellout of the 450-unit luxury tower.

Closings are slated to begin soon, with the hotel and culinary components opening shortly thereafter. SLS LUX marks the fourth Related Group-developed project to open on S. Miami Avenue, following 1100 Millecento, sister property SLS Brickell Hotel & Residences, and most recently, Brickell Heights.

“SLS LUX is the final piece of the S. Miami Avenue puzzle,” said Carlos Rosso, president of The Related Group’s Condominium Development Division. “The amenities, convenience, and lifestyle that this area offers means buyers aren’t just getting a home, but an entire experience. Our work on S. Miami Avenue reflects our commitment as a company to fostering a more walkable and connected downtown, and we look forward to similar projects in the future.”

Situated in the heart of Brickell, just steps from Brickell City Centre and Mary Brickell Village, the 58-story SLS LUX is the latest and most luxurious project from the partnership of sbe Hotel Group and The Related Group.

The property offers an unmatched living experience, boasting architecture from the renown Arquitectonica; stunning interior designs from New York-based studio Yabu Pushelberg, and a suite of amenities designed and managed by sbe, including a rooftop pool, outdoor theater, rock climbing wall, tennis court, plus exclusive access to Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel South Beach.

The ground floor of the property will feature Katsuya by sbe — the newest eatery by award-winning Master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi. With specialty cocktails, rolls and sashimi platters, Katsuya will provide SLS LUX residents and guests with a spectacular culinary experience in a unique high-design setting.

SLS LUX will include a specially curated collection of museum-quality art and a 40,000-square-foot mural on the building’s exterior by famed Argentine artist Fabian Burgos. Other artists represented in the building’s collection are Colombian master Fernando Botero and prominent Venezuelan lighting artist Ana Isabel Martinez.

Related also recently has begun delivering completed residences at its 470-unit Hyde Midtown Suites & Residences, another project developed in partnership with sbe. Additionally, the firm is slated to complete the highly anticipated four-tower Paraiso District in the Edgewater neighborhood.

For more information, visit relatedgroup.com.