Magellan Development Group, an award-winning national real estate development company headquartered in Chicago, recently announced the opening of its first Miami property, the 400-unit Midtown Five.

The property received its Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) from Miami-Dade County just before the New Year.

After nearly 18 months of construction, Midtown Five’s first residents began moving in on Jan. 1. The highly anticipated, 24-story rental apartment building, located at 3201 NE First Ave., has enjoyed ongoing interest from tenants for its contemporary interiors, superior location, eco-friendly environment and endless amenities that are on par with that of a high-end condominium.

“We are thrilled that Midtown Five renters can now enjoy their units and the various superior amenities we’ve curated specifically for this community,” said Brian Gordon of Magellan Development Group. “The interest in Midtown Five has been overwhelmingly positive, as this property truly moves the needle in sophisticated, multifamily offerings.”

Midtown Five presents 52,000 square feet of unparalleled, indoor and outdoor luxury amenities that appeal to the many lifestyle needs of residents. For the wellness enthusiast, a 2,750-square-foot fitness center, yoga lawn and lush meditation garden provide a sanctuary to revive the mind, body and soul. Families will enjoy a children’s play area, and the eco-conscious can take advantage of electric car charging stations.

Those with canine companions can relish in the building’s dedicated dog run, while human dwellers have access to an indoor, resident-only spa equipped with sauna and steam rooms for ultimate relaxation. Amidst a vast sundeck is a 2,700-square-foot pool, canopied cabanas and an outdoor Whirlpool spa overlooking the Miami skyline. Residents also can utilize the business center and conference rooms for after-hours brainstorming sessions.

Midtown Five offers a variety of flow-through floor plans, including studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, ranging from 540 to 1,500 square feet. Each home has been thoughtfully designed with nine-foot-high ceilings, while floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of Midtown Miami, the city skyline and Biscayne Bay.

Residences feature interiors that are stylish and sophisticated, fusing modern design elements with the latest technology. Quality finishes include contemporary cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and GROHE fixtures in the kitchen and baths. Keyless unit entry is complemented by additional smart-home features such as Smart Thermostats, which can be controlled through a mobile device, as well as USB ports throughout.

The Midtown Miami district offers all the conveniences of city life within an intimate, yet energetic epicenter reminiscent of New York’s SoHo district. Bringing a new element to the walkable lifestyle concept, more than 60 popular restaurants, retailers, and businesses are just outside the front door of Midtown Five. Additionally, a weekly Farmer’s Market brings top local vendors that offer organic produce, gourmet cheeses, baked goods and more.

The property is only a short walk from Miami’s famed Design District and Wynwood neighborhoods that draw visitors from around the world. With immediate access to major highways and thoroughfares, such as I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard, Midtown Five is just minutes away from Downtown Miami, Miami Beach and Miami International Airport.

For information or to lease a Midtown Five apartment, you can visit the on-site leasing center Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. To contact a leasing representative call 1-844-665-5483 or visit the website at LiveMidtown5.com.