Robert C. Josefsberg honored with Distinguished Fellow Award

Podhurst Orseck partner Robert C. Josefsberg has received the Distinguished Fellow Award from the International Academy of Trial Lawyers. Josefsberg, a past president and dean of the Academy, was honored with the award during the Academy’s 2018 annual meeting in Austin, TX, on Mar. 23.

The Distinguished Fellow Award is a designation conferred by the board of directors in recognition of extraordinary dedication and service to the International Academy of Trial Lawyers. Prior to Josefsberg, only 10 members have received this recognition since the Academy’s inception in 1954.

“It is a highlight of my career to be associated with the International Academy of Trial Lawyers for the last 25 years and to be honored with its Distinguished Fellow Award,” Josefsberg said. “It is a privilege to work with my fellow members to achieve the Academy’s purpose to elevate the standards of integrity, honor and courtesy in the legal profession.”

As one of Miami’s premiere trial lawyers, Josefsberg is consistently ranked by Chambers USA as one of the top four commercial litigators in the state. He has been listed by Best Lawyers in America annually for the past 30 years. Named as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers organization, he has been inducted to their Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame.

In addition to extensive involvement in the firm′s commercial practice, Josefsberg handles the firm′s white-collar criminal defense work.

He has previously served as an assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and as Special Counsel to the Dade County Grand Jury. Additionally, he has served on the U.S. Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Criminal Rules and has chaired the Florida Bar′s Criminal Law Certification Committee, and he is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

The International Academy of Trial Lawyers is a group of elite trial lawyers representing both sides of the Bar — prosecutors and defense lawyers in criminal cases, and plaintiffs’ and defense counsel in civil litigation (including business and personal injury cases). While the majority of the Fellows come from the U.S., the Academy includes lawyers from more than 30 countries. Fellowship is by invitation only, and trial lawyers are invited to become Fellows only after an extremely careful vetting process.