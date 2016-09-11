JEY Hospitality Group has announced the launch of ROK:BRGR’s new signature craft beer, ROK N COCO, created in collaboration with Wynwood’s recognized J. Wakefield Brewing.

The ROK N COCO, a fruit-inspired coconut IPA, is now available on tap at all ROK:BRGR locations and sister restaurants: Himmarshee Public House, TacoCraft, Pizza Craft and Apothecary 330.

“We’ve always been huge supporters of J. Wakefield; we carry a lot of their brews in our restaurants and have always been fans of the flavors and styles they incorporate into their beers,” said Matt Walsh, director of Marketing and Brand Strategy for JEY Hospitality Group. “Since working together on a successful beer pairing dinner earlier this year, we realized that combining our passions for food and brewing to create a craft beer was the ideal way to take our partnership to the next level.”

The ROK N COCO is a coconut IPA made with Citra hops, a variety known for its citrusy and tropical fruit notes. When coupled with coconut, it gives the beer a balanced flavored that does not overpower the hops and creates a tropical taste reminiscent of South Florida.

Although coconut is usually found in darker beers such as porters and stouts, J. Wakefield pushes the boundaries with this unique flavor combination, which succeeds at delivering equal parts coconut and hops.

The ROK N COCO has a 6.5 percent alcohol content, and features a great hop flavor complemented by the coconut that maintains the integrity of the base beer style intact.

“It’s all about supporting locals and JEY Group has crafted a distinct niche in the South Florida dining scene with their unique and casual concepts. They have really embraced not just us, but the local beer scene as a whole,” said John Wakefield, owner and brewmaster at J. Wakefield Brewing. “It’s an exciting venture and we can’t wait for people to try it!”

Guests can enjoy ROK:BRGR’s ROK N COCO at any ROK:BRGR location for $5, while supplies last. Recommended pairings from the restaurant’s menu include burgers like the ROK:BRGR, the Drunken Pretzel burger as well as its award-winning Lobster Corndogs. The beer also is available on tap at all other JEY Hospitality Group restaurants and at J. Wakefield Brewing, located at 120 NW 24 St. in Miami.

Reminiscent of a prohibition-era speakeasy, the burger bar serves 18 signatures burgers made with a blend of locally sourced certified Angus beef. The menu also features a variety of American comfort food dishes and delicacies made with the best quality ingredients. The restaurant’s full service bar offers a variety of more than 45 craft beers, as well as an array of hand-crafted cocktails and premium wines. ROK:BRGR has a location at 5800 SW 73 St. in South Miami.

For more information visit www.rokbrgr.com.