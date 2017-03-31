Veteran real estate professional, Manuel Vidal, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Commercial Real Estate of Sabadell United Bank, N.A. Mr. Vidal, who is based at the bank’s Brickell Avenue office, is responsible for business development for commercial real estate throughout southeast Florida. His focus is on establishing relationships with real estate developers and investors and creating solutions that meet their financial needs and objectives.

“We are very excited to announce that Manuel Vidal has been promoted to Senior Vice President based on his consistently high level of closing new business and expanding relationships,” said Steve Cohen, Executive Vice President of Commercial Real Estate. “Since joining the Bank in mid-2013 he has closed over $370 Million in loan commitments and has grown his depository portfolio by $65 Million. His industry leadership and contacts in the commercial real estate sector continue to elevate the prominence of our Bank within Florida.”

Mr. Vidal has a BSBA in Finance from The University of Florida. He is actively involved with leading national real estate organizations such as the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and in various local community based programs.

ABOUT SABADELL Sabadell United Bank, N.A. is a locally managed, nationally chartered banking institution that serves over 40,000 clients through its branch network in Florida. Sabadell United Bank consistently ranks as a well-capitalized bank in the state and is rated 5 stars by Bauer Financial for its financial stability. Sabadell’s Florida operations include Sabadell United Bank, its wealth management division, Sabadell Bank & Trust, and Banco Sabadell – Miami Branch, an international branch of its parent company, Banco Sabadell. Sabadell currently manages more than $19 billion of business volume in Florida. On February 28, 2017, it was announced that Sabadell United Bank signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by IBERIABANK Corporation.