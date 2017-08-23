Safe Schools South Florida gets back-to-basics training at board retreat

Safe Schools South Florida’s (SSSF) Board of Directors attended an all-day strategic planning retreat, taking advantage of the professional non-profit board practices training, provided by Denise Spivak of CenterLink: The Community of LGBT Centers.

The group gathered to refresh its mission statement, and vision statement, engage in exercises, and to assign committee assignments as they enter a new year of service to the community.

The current slate consists of Chairperson Marty McGuire and Board Members Brian Braun, Kevin Clarke, Bill Kress, Lisa La Monica, and Frank Sanchez. The Executive Director is Brad Koogler.

For 25 years, SSSF has been creating safer schools where all students can learn and thrive, regardless of real or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, their own or that of their parents/guardians.

Founder of SSSF, Robert E. Loupo Jr., is a former teacher and counselor who worked tirelessly to make lasting changes in support of LGBTQ students in South Florida after a personal experience as a young man 26 years ago during which he was brutally attacked on South Beach simply for being a gay.

Since that incident, and because of Robert Loupo’s commitment to social change, SSSF’s vision is to ensure that all LGBTQ youth are safe in their schools and have the opportunity to fulfill the promise of who they are and what they are meant to achieve.

For information about Safe Schools South Florida, visit www.safeschoolssouthflorida.org or call 305-576-2126.