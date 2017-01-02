Sailor from Miami receives certificate of advancement

By: Community News |January 2, 2017

Sailor from Miami receives certificate of advancementPetty Officer Third Class Julio Vasallogonzalez from Miami receives a certificate of advancement from Capt. Mark Melson, commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during a promotion ceremony on the ship’s mess decks. Makin Island is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations.

(U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer Third Class Clark Lane)

