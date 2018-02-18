Saint Sophia Greek Festival Opens March 2

Saint Sophia’s 40th annual Greek Festival opens on Friday, March 2 and runs through Sunday, March 4. The Saint Sophia Cathedral is located at Coral Way (S.W. 3rd Avenue) and 24th Road, near Miami’s historic Roads neighborhood.

This annual tradition features such popular delicacies as mousaka (egg plant), pastitsio (Greek lasagna), spanokopita (spinach pie) and tyropita (cheese pie), lamb, gyros, souvlaki, Greek salads and favorite Greek pastries including baklava and honey-dipped loukoumades.

The Festival will offer family secrets on how attendees can prepare their very own Greek dishes at home with a number of cooking demonstrations hosted each day by Saint Sophia’s parishioners. An outdoor Taverna will offer such popular food items as Greek fries and saganaki (flaming cheese).

For those who have thought about a Greek Mojito or Ouzo Martini, you are at the right place because for the first time at any Greek festival in Florida, daily mixology presentations on how to mix your favorite Greek cocktail will be offered.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

New York’s popular Aegean Duo will headline the three-days with live music and performances throughout the festival. Saint Sophia’s award-winning children’s dance troupe will celebrate their heritage with exciting dances.

A variety of booths offering arts and crafts, clothing, jewelry, religious art and devotional items and books will be on hand. Guided tours of South Florida’s oldest Byzantine cathedral will be offered each day, and noted historian Dr. Paul George will discuss Saint Sophia’s rich history at a special presentation in the Cathedral on Sunday at 5 p.m.

There will be a children’s area with rides, games and other activities on 24th Road next to the Cathedral and in the parking lot.

Festival hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and free to children 12 and under.

For more information, visit stsophiamiamifest.org.