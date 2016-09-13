Miami-based ALS Recovery Fund has scheduled a private screening of Gleason, the inspirational documentary chronicling the life of Steve Gleason, former NFL star who was diagnosed with ALS. The showing is set for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m., at Sunset Place (AMC Sunset Place 24), 5701 Sunset Dr.

Shown at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, the film looks at the New Orleans Saints’ defensive back who was diagnosed with ALS at age 34 and given a life expectancy of two to five years.

A week later, Gleason found out his wife, Michel, was expecting their first child. A video journal that began as a gift for his unborn son expands to chronicle Steve’s determination to get his relationships in order, build a foundation to provide other ALS patients with purpose, and adapt to his declining physical condition utilizing medical technologies that offer the means to live as fully as possible.

Proceeds benefit the ALS Recovery Fund, a charitable 501(c)3

non-profit charitable organization built on volunteers who are committed to creating public awareness, promoting research and education, and raising funds for patient care and research in order to find a cure for this life threatening disease.

Tickets are $25 at the door and there is limited seating. For more information visit www.ALSRecovery.org.