On the heels of Miami Art Week, a lasting imprint reminiscent of the vibrant fairs has been made within “The City Beautiful.”

EWM Realty International, the exclusive broker of the new Gables Waterway luxury enclave, recently announced that the boutique residential development received approval from the City of Coral Gables to install a sculpture by world-renowned artist and Art Miami exhibitor Alberto Cavalieri at the foot of the waterfront property.

The piece, titled Cronos, has been crafted of iron and installed atop a stone pedestal at the front entrance of the gated community. Measuring more than three feet in height and weighing more than a ton, the sculpture, which whimsically resembles a knot, was purposefully molded to appear elastic and flexible.

Venezuelan-born Cavalieri has long been regarded for his monumental oxidized sculptures and public works.

“This stunning piece will be the hallmark of our development and, essentially, a nod to the community’s stately design,” said Jorge Ortiz, developer of Gables Waterway. “We are honored to be collaborating with Mr. Cavalieri and look forward to showcasing his immense talent.”

Designed by renowned architect Cesar Molina, the 13-residence Gables Waterway enclave features private dockage and Biscayne Bay access. Well-appointed amenity-rich residences will be expansive in size, boasting open floor plans and top-line services, including underground parking, 24-hour camera surveillance, a fitness center and cabana lounge. Slated for completion in 2018, Gables Waterway is adjacent to Jaycee Park and within close proximity to Sunset Place, Whole Foods, Merrick Park, the boutiques and restaurants of Miracle Mile and top-rated area schools.

“We are delighted to not only be unveiling this significant piece of art, but to be showcasing this unique enclave to the surrounding community,” added Patrick O’Connell, senior vice president and head of new business development for EWM Realty International. “This development is poised to be a work of art in and of itself…and a homesite to be enjoyed by generations to come.”

For additional information, visit www.ewm.com.