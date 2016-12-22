Seaman Sanka Harris receives ship’s ‘Sailor of the Day’ award

Seaman Sanka Harris, from Miami, (center) receives the “Sailor of the Day” award from Capt. Greg Huffman, commanding officer of USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), (right) and Command Master Chief Benjamin Rushing. John C. Stennis was underway to conduct routine training and participate in National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day (Dec. 7) events in Hawaii.

(U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer Second Class Jackson G. Brown)