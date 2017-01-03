Marine adventures await the entire family during “Dreaming with Dolphins,” a new sleepover program where families get to explore Miami Seaquarium after hours and sleep alongside dolphins in the Top Deck Dolphin exhibit and the jewel fish tanks.

Guests can experience Miami Seaquarium after hours and discover the nighttime behaviors of the park’s animals. “Dreaming with Dolphins” sleepover program lets everyone in your group share an educational and interactive experience after park hours.

For only $70 per participant, the two-day event will offer science presentations, flashlight hike around the park, dinner, games, and art projects. In the morning, guests will receive a continental breakfast, animal interactions, and the opportunity to explore the park for the rest of the day.

Sleepovers are available most Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 11 a.m. the next morning. A 15-person minimum is required, one free chaperone with every 15 paid participants. Reservations must be booked in advance. A non-refundable deposit of $250 is required to reserve an overnight date. Reservation and deposit must be made two weeks prior to the overnight date. Dates and times are subject to availability. To make a reservation call 305-361-5705, ext. 526.

In addition, all participating families will need to bring a sleeping bag and/or air mattress. For those who wish to rent, a limited number of closed-cell foam sleeping mats are available.

Miami Seaquarium, South Florida’s most popular tourist attraction, is a family-oriented marine-life park open to the public 365 days a year.

The park provides visitors with a greater understanding and appreciation for marine life through shows, presentations and marine-life exhibits. Miami Seaquarium is located on the Rickenbacker Causeway at Virginia Key.

For more information on the park’s educational programs, visit www.miamiseaquarium.com/education.