Serving our country and local community

Tim Clay, a sound engineering student at Miami International University of Art & Design, knows no limits when it comes to serving his country, and community.

After serving in the United States Navy for seven years, Clay became a student at MIU where he is president of the Military Vet Club. Under Clay’s leadership, the club has partnered with the Miami Rescue Mission to assist the homeless in our community by organizing various service events on and off campus. The club creates “hope bags” with hygiene products for the needy, collects and sorts toys for children, prepares and delivers sandwiches for the hungry and, currently, is making Easter baskets for families.

Clay, who will be recognized for his tireless dedication to serving the Miami community in April during National Volunteer Month, was also selected for a fellowship with “Mission Continues.” This fellowship is awarded to post-9/11 veterans who are sent to various communities across the country to perform volunteer work, while developing their own professional and personal skills. Since its founding in 2007, Mission Continues has awarded over 2,000 fellowships to veterans. MIU has served as the host site for Clay’s fellowship, where he has continued to serve those around him.

“We strive to continue our service by bringing together staff, students and family to strengthen our bond with local communities through service,” Clay said. “It’s extremely rewarding to know we are making an impact on the lives of those who need it most.”

Clay’s dedication to helping those in need has earned him Leadership Awards at MIU in 2016 and 2017, and also inspired many other students to get involved.

When he’s not volunteering, Clay can be found spending time with his two children (10 years and seven months old) and his wife, who is currently an active duty YNC in the Navy.

“As someone who is committed to his family, school and community, Clay inspires all of us to not just give back, but to connect with those in need to understand how we can make a real impact in someone else’s life,” said John Osborne, Dean of Student Affairs at MIU. “It’s an incredible honor to recognize Clay for his dedication to helping those less fortunate.”