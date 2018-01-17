Shakespeare Miami presents ‘Hamlet’ at The Barnacle Historic State Park Jan. 19-21

Be you a Shakespeare aficionado or novice, most everyone knows this famed opening line of a soliloquy spoken by Prince Hamlet: “To be or not to be…”

But if you really want to wow your lover, take a minute to memorize these other lines – in celebration of this weekend’s Shakespeare Miami event, “Hamlet at The Barnacle” – and then report back on how that went for you on The Barnacle Facebook. Here goes:

Doubt thou the stars are fire;

Doubt that the sun doth move;

Doubt truth to be a liar;

But never doubt I love.

Or better yet, pack a picnic and join your friends for an evening under the stars as Shakespeare Miami presents “Hamlet” at The Barnacle Historic State Park – and mouth your lines along with the show: Jan. 19 and 20 at 8 p.m.; and Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.

Starring Seth Trucks as Hamlet, and Shalia Sakona as Ophelia, Shakespeare Miami’s 2018 mainstage production features a full cast of professional actors, live music and period costumes.

Director, Colleen Stovall stresses that “Hamlet is not just high falutin’ words and philosophical introspection. It is a rip roaring tale of intrigue, passion, love and murder, complete with ghosts and sword fights.

This production also has a surprise twist concerning the death of Ophelia. Never veering from Shakespeare’s text, her death and its causes are re-examined under the light of political expediency from a king clinging desperately to newly-won power.

Cut from its full length of 4.5 hours to a comfortable 2 hours and 20 minutes, this production moves the play along at a lightening pace to its bloody conclusion.

Featuring the stage combat choreography of Joey Costello, the final sabre battle between Laertes (Lito Becerra) and Hamlet (Seth Trucks) is a brilliant and breathtaking bit of swordplay.

Admission: $2 suggested donation. $40 limited VIP seating. Proceeds benefit the park’s education programs.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, FL 33133. For information, visit www.thebarnacle.org or www.shakespearemiami.com.