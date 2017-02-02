Sound Components is hosting a Sony/Sound Components Social Event on Thursday, February 23rd and YOU are invited. There will be food and drinks, along with raffles to win free Sony products. Sound Components has partnered with Sony to show off their latest technology and unveil some brand new products for the very first time in Florida.

On the excitement surrounding the company event, President Mark Goldman said “I am thrilled that Sony has chosen us to premiere several new products, never before seen in Florida. The new short throw projector and the all new OLED TV’s are sure to be exciting and interesting. Many people have been looking forward to the day when Sony did OLED’s for quite a while.” On that note, here are the top six reasons you’ll want to reserve your spot and attend this event:

Sound Components is raffling away three Sony NWZ-A17 high resolution “walkmans”. Enter online for your chance to win, and earn additional bonus entries by following Sound Components on social media, subscribing to their newsletter, and sharing the giveaway with your friends. Sony just announced a jaw-dropping OLED Bravia 4K TV with Dolby Vision HDR and as you guessed, is making its Florida debut at Sound Components. While it’s not available for sale yet (estimated release Q2 2017), it’s available to experience first-hand at the Sound Components Social event featuring Sony. Sony is bringing the VPL-VZ1000ES short throw projector, and it is premiering for the first time in Florida, at the upcoming Sound Components Social event. Sound Components is the only retail location with Sony’s laser-powered 4K SXRD Home Theater Projector on display on the entire East Coast of Florida. Stop by to see the VPL-VW5000ES along with our Dolby Atmos Wisdom audio system. Sound Components has the Z Series TV’s on display in their showroom. The new Z Series TV’s are simply put, the finest sets the Sound Components team has ever seen. They are 4K and HDR capable, meaning they will take your breath away with contrast, colors, textures, and detail never before possible on a screen. In addition, Sony reps and brand ambassadors will be at the event to showcase Sony products and answer any questions you may have about their entire product line. Take advantage of this opportunity to meet with the Sony team to find out about their upcoming product launches and latest developments.

To reserve your spot, go online to www.soundcomponents.com/events/ and select the time slot that fits your schedule best. The Sound Components team is looking forward to seeing you at the event and doing what they do best: providing you with state of the art products, service, and support. Because Performance Matters.

About Sound Components: Sound Components has specialized in high-performance audio and video systems for more than 40 years. We offer unbeatable services in whole-house audio/video systems, home theaters, home automation, high-performance music systems, lighting systems, and shade control systems. Our projects are always backed by unparalleled experience and high-quality service, two hallmarks of our brand.

From concept planning through the finished project, we work with clients to fully understand and meet their specific needs. At every step, our team is available to answer any questions and to ensure a smooth and trouble-free experience. Contact us at (305) 665-4299 or visit us online at www.soundcomponents.com to see the difference experience makes.