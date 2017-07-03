South Florida Club Sport Opens Summer Kickball League

Getting together to play flag football, soccer, or any other team-sport, is a staple of most childhoods but by the time many people reach adulthood, their workouts rarely include this type of social play.

South Florida Club Sport, South Florida’s largest Adult Sports League, has opened online registration and is accepting new players for the Summer Kickball League Miami Beach division at Flamingo Park. Players can register individually, with groups of friends, or as a large team. The summer league begins on July 17th and will run till the end of September; with Fall season starting right after.

In 2017, both the Spring Softball and Flag Football Leagues reached capacity. Interested participates are urged to register early in order to reserve their spots. What started as a small softball and flag football league has now grown into a massive community of players.

South Florida Club Sport offers leagues in Beach Volleyball, Kickball, Softball, Soccer, and Flag Football. Throughout the years players have embraced the social side of the game, oftentimes continuing the fun off the field and into local bars for post-game socializing.

For more information about the 2017 Spring Leagues, and other upcoming Club Sport Leagues, visit their website at www.SouthFloridaClubSport.com

This slideshow requires JavaScript.