South Florida Youth Symphony sets auditions for 54th season

The Gold-Medal winning South Florida Youth Symphony (SFYS.net), beginning its 54th season, will be conducting auditions on Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 at Miami Dade College North Campus, 11380 NW 27 Ave.

The auditions, from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. each Sunday, will take place in the Pawley Creative Art Center (Building 5000).

“This is an excellent opportunity for aspiring musicians who want to be part of one of America’s great youth music organizations,” said Marjorie Hahn, SYFS creative and executive director. “Because our staff of instructors rank among the finest in South Florida, these young musicians will have the opportunity to learn from the best.”

Last season the SFYS attended the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, DC, as part of the prestigious Heritage Music Festival and captured the Gold Medal as the country’s top youth orchestra. In February 2018, the SYFS will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York.

While the SFYS, comprised of musicians from throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties, will be auditioning all instrument players — including strings — the organization is particularly interested in trumpet, trombone, clarinet, bassoon, French horn and percussion players. A successful audition by these instrument players may result in reduced SFYS fees.

If the auditioning players are accepted as part of the SYFS, registration fees will be due upon acceptance. Need-based scholarship applications are considered.

“No student is ever turned away because of financial concerns,” Hahn said. “That is something we are proud of.”

For more information or to arrange an audition time on either Aug. 20 or 27, contact Hahn at 305-238-2729.