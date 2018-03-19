Spring Camp at Miami Seaquarium highlights park’s mission to educate, inspire students

Springtime brings excitement to Miami Seaquarium with the return of spring camp. Campers will learn about different kinds of ocean life through this year’s theme “Bubbles of Fun.”

The park’s spring camp program offers students from kindergarten to high school the opportunity to learn about environmental issues facing our planet including pollution, invasive species, water conservation, habitat destruction, and endangered species.

The weeklong camp includes one marine mammal show a day, at least one animal interaction a day, educational treasure hunts and pirate myths, Salty’s Pirate Playground, arts and crafts, interactive games and experiments, and much more. Spring camp will take place Mar. 26-30, for campers’ ages 5 to 18 years.

Spring Camp registration is available online at www.miamiseaquarium.com/camp. The pre-registration camp price of $195 applies until Mar. 23 at noon. For additional information or questions, call 305-361-5705, ext. 526 or 207. For more information, visit miamiseaquarium.com.