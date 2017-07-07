Star power helps husband raise $50K for ailing wife

More than 75 people attended the recent #ShowVivLove fundraiser and kidney donor awareness event in support of Vivian Fried, a Brickell area resident who struggles with end-stage renal disease.

The event, which took place at The Sacred Space Miami, raised more than $50,000 through donations and ticket sales. Alina Villasante, the founder of Peace Love World, and Ari Sytner, a proud kidney donor and inspirational speaker, were featured panelists.

Fried’s husband, Jim, organized the entire event with hopes of finding his wife a donor and raising money to help with her care. He had devoted all of his time to helping her live her best life, and they are running out of time and money.

Fried entered end-stage renal disease in January 2014 and has spent four years searching for a match. The median wait time for a kidney transplant declared by the National Kidney Foundation is 3.6 years. With Sytner and Villasante as the highlighted speakers, #ShowVivLove honored Vivian’s journey through her continued fight.

“I met Vivian when she came into the Peace Love World warehouse store,” Villasante said. “She wanted to buy a ton of things and had asked to meet me. Right away I could tell she was a special person. Our friendship blossomed from there.”

Peace Love World, a philanthropic global clothing brand founded by Villasante, has a mission to spread peace, love and happiness wherever it can. Villasante even brought “I am Strength” bands to hand out to everyone at the event.

Sytner, the other event speaker, is the author of The Kidney Donor’s Journey, as well as a rabbi, social worker, inspirational speaker, Huffington Post contributor, and proud kidney donor. He has been featured on 60 Minutes, The Today Show, CBS and many more programs. Sytner sent all event goers home with his book, complete with a personal note and signature.

“For someone who’s on dialysis every day, it can be torture,” Sytner said. “Vivian deserves a lot of love; it’s our chance to give her a second chance at life.”

Fried’s blood type is A positive and, according to her husband, about 80 percent of people would be a positive kidney donor match. Because he has pre-stage diabetes, he is unable to be a match for his wife. After years of searching and being thrown relentless challenges, she spends six days a week at dialysis and does not plan on stopping her fight or her search for a donor.

For more information on Fried’s fight to find a kidney or how to donate, visit https://fundly.com/vivian-fried-kidney-transplant.