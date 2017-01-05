Pinecrest Gardens’ third annual environmental art contest “Extraordinary Everglades” is open now through Sunday, Jan. 15, to all Miami-Dade students in grades 4-12.

Each art entry must demonstrate a proposed solution for a selected environmental crisis under the Everglades theme. Examples of environmental crises include but are not limited to: water and animal conservation, pollution, invasive species, water quality and quantity, climate change, and biodiversity.

Prizes are as follows:

• Top scoring art piece from grades 4 through 6: $1,400;

• Top scoring art piece from grades 7 through 9: $1,400, and

• Top scoring art piece from grades 10 through 12: $1,400.

Three winners will receive $1,400 — $400 for the student and $1,000 for the student’s school. The $1,000 allocated to the winning schools must be used to implement an environmental project at the school. There will be cash prizes awarded for second and third place student submissions in the amounts of $200 and $100. Second and third place schools will not receive a cash prize.

For more details about the contest and submission information, visit http://bit.ly/EnviroArt. For art contest questions, contact Educational Programs coordinator Lacey Bray at Lbray@pinecrest-fl.gov.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m., at the Pinecrest Gardens Gallery during an art opening and ceremony.

Winning pieces will be exhibited at the gallery and remain on display for the Pinecrest Gardens Fine Arts Festival through Sunday, Jan. 22.