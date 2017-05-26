I jumped into the 2017 Subaru BRZ, took it for a spin, and was immediately engaged by this sporty little coupe, its sharp handling, and easy-to-drive nature.

First introduced four years ago, the 2017 BRZ has gotten a thorough once-over, paying special attention to performance and handling. The 2.0-liter Boxer engine has been updated with new valves, camshaft, and cylinder block. And these new parts have been paired with a new aluminum intake manifold and redesigned exhaust manifold to increase airflow for higher performance figures.

Now, this 2017 model delivers 205 hp and 156 pound-feet of torque with a manual transmission, which means it offers slightly quicker acceleration than before. Subaru says it also retuned the suspension to improve both the BRZ’s handling and ride quality. What’s more, the interior gains additional padding in common-touch areas, a revised Starlink infotainment system and an updated gauge cluster.

So if I had to give a 10-second “elevator speech” on the BRZ, I’d say: This great looking four-seat sport coupe is relatively economical, has fantastic steering, and connects me with the road in a way that few other cars do. I would further mention how comfortable and supportive the BRZ’s front seats are, and that the standard features list is really quite good for the price.

By the way, BRZ stands for Boxer, Rear-wheel-drive, Zenith.

The 2017 Subaru BRZ is a four-seat compact coupe available in three trim levels: Premium, Limited and Series.Yellow.

The Premium comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, a limited-slip rear differential, automatic LED headlights/running lights, keyless entry, hill-start assist, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a fold-down rear seatback, and a rearview camera. Electronic features include the infotainment system, Bluetooth phone, a navigation system, voice controls, smartphone app integration, and an eight-speaker sound system.

Stepping up to the Limited gets you LED foglights, a rear spoiler, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone climate control, simulated suede and leather upholstery, and an upgraded interior trim. A new optional Performance package (manual transmission only) adds black 17-inch alloy wheels, larger Brembo brakes, and upgraded suspension dampers.

I’m most impressed by the Series.Yellow trim, which offers all the Limited’s features and gains a frameless rearview mirror, black exterior badges, yellow interior accent stitching, and a black-and-yellow interior scheme with the BRZ logo embroidered on the front seats. It’s hot!

The 2017 BRZ has rear-wheel drive and features a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine. Power output depends on which transmission you choose. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic with shift paddles and rev-matched downshifts is optional for the BRZ Limited. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway) with the manual and 27 mpg combined (24 city/33 highway) with the automatic.

I love how the 2017 Subaru BRZ stays true to the ideal of being an affordable driver’s car. If you’re looking for something that will simply transport you to work in comfort, the BRZ can do that, too — but it shines as a fun weekend car.

The MSRP of the 2017 Subaru BRZ starts at $25,495.

