Suffolk Construction volunteers work to renovate childcare center

In partnership with United Way of Miami-Dade, more than 27 volunteers from Suffolk Construction gathered at the YWCA Carol Glassman Donaldson Childcare Center in Downtown Miami on June 2 to spend the afternoon painting, gardening and restoring the center that serves underprivileged families in the Miami-Dade area. Suffolk employees also visit the center monthly to read to the children, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to the community.

