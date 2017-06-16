Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Suffolk Construction volunteers work to renovate childcare center

By: Community News |June 16, 2017

Suffolk Construction volunteers work to renovate childcare centerIn partnership with United Way of Miami-Dade, more than 27 volunteers from Suffolk Construction gathered at the YWCA Carol Glassman Donaldson Childcare Center in Downtown Miami on June 2 to spend the afternoon painting, gardening and restoring the center that serves underprivileged families in the Miami-Dade area. Suffolk employees also visit the center monthly to read to the children, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to the community.

