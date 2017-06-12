Summer must reads

This summer, our chamber is joining forces with Mitchell Kaplan and Books & Books to put together an official Summer Reading List designed for the busy professional on the go.

Much like your teens and tweens might be tasked with reading over the next few months to keep their vocabulary and comprehension skills top-notch, we are suggesting that our corporate community do the same to keep your business acumen focused while away from the office with the family.

The 15 titles noted — headlined by Sheryl Sandberg’s sophomore turn in Option B — are a mix of professional and personal works curated by Mitchell and his team at Books & Books that are sure to satisfy even the most voracious bibliophile appetite.

Of course, we suggest you head over to Books & Books today to secure them all and then tuck them away into your briefcase or carry-on for a summer to remember between the covers.

And, to make things even more enticing to our business community, we will host a group book discussion of Sheryl Sandberg’s, co-authored with Adam Grant, Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy later this summer for everyone to join in. In fact, we will be raffling off several copies of Sandberg’s work at the next few chamber events for a few lucky members.

Now, if you are like me and cannot wait until our big read event, then join Sandberg as she appears in conversation with Ana Veciana-Suarez, talking about building resilience and moving forward after life’s inevitable setbacks. To register and attend, you must visit booksandbooks.com, and here is a short synopsis:

After the sudden death of her husband, Sheryl felt certain that she and her children would never feel pure joy again. Her friend Adam, a psychologist at Wharton, told her there are steps people can take to recover and even rebound.

Option B combines Sheryl’s emotional insights and Adam’s eye-opening research on finding strength in the face of adversity. Sheryl will share what she and Adam learned together about helping others in crisis, developing compassion for ourselves, raising strong children, and creating resilient families, communities and workplaces. Many of these lessons can be applied to ordinary struggles, allowing us to build resilience for whatever lies ahead. They will discuss the capacity of the human spirit to persevere — and to rediscover joy.

And now, here is our recommended Summer Reading List for the busy professional on the go:

Option B; Facing Adversity, Building Resilience And Finding Joy

Originals: How Non-Conformists Move The World

In Their Lives: Great Writers On Great Beatles Songs

Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir Of A Family & Culture In Crisis

Lovability: How To Build A Business That People Love And Be Happy Doing It

Astrophysics For People In A Hurry

Killers Of The Flower Moon: The Osage Murders And The Birth Of The FBI

Churchill & Orwell: The Fight For Freedom

Hallelujah Anyway: Rediscovering Mercy

The Book Of Joy: Lasting Happiness In A Changing World

A Gentleman In Moscow

Tools For Titans: The Tactics, Routines & Habits Of Billionaires, Icons & World Class Performers

The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck

The American Spirit: Who We Are And What We Stand For

The Thirst

Happy reading!