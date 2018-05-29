SUNY Oswego’s Rob Desimone joins Miami-based Kress Communications as Summer Intern

Robert Desimone joins Kress Communications, a South-Florida based public relations firm, as a summer intern. He is currently studying Public Relations as a major at the State University of New York College at Oswego in Central New York, from which he also received an associates degree in communications in June 2017.

A resident of Syracuse, N.Y., Desimone has a strong background in customer service as well as assisting in the public relations efforts with the communications team at Shrine Circus, a 112-year-old circus that performs throughout the U.S.

In his role as a registered intern earning college credits with Kress Communications, Desimone says he plans to garner as much information about the field of public relations and how practitioners put their professional skills to use for clients.

“I am looking forward to the experience of working with Kress Communications team, learning the ropes in a city of such international significance as Miami,” said Desimone, a 20-year-old Junior. “I will be assisting in providing traditional forms PR, such as press conferences and writing press releases, but I also look forward to growing my knowledge of digital communications by creating e-newsletters and social media campaigns to boost client awareness.”

Founded in 2015, Kress Communications focuses on expanding public exposure and brand awareness for non-profits, small businesses, public officials, and emerging talent across South Florida. The portfolio includes such accounts as The Barnacle Historic State Park, Prime Air & Ocean Cargo, Brickell Energy, Ladies of Valor Empowerment (LOVE) of North Miami, and rising talent Georgina Paez.

“We are thrilled to have Rob Desimone join us over the 10-week summer period, acting as a key member of the Kress Communications team,” said Bill Kress, President of Kress Communications. “We plan to tap from the fresh skills and techniques he is learning in PR school, which will no doubt broaden our appeal to the younger audience — a segment of the market that is ever changing. It is going to be a win-win experience having Rob a part of our team.” Kress is also a product of the State University of New York, graduating with an English degree from SUNY New Paltz, in the previous century.

For information, contact Kress Communications via email at info@kresscom.com or by calling 305-763-2429. Also visit https://www.facebook.com/KressCom/.