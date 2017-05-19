Miami Seaquarium will offer fun and cool alternatives to beat the heat this summer with the return of its Super Splashtacular Summer celebration.

Children will be able to enjoy inflatable water slides and wet slip-n-slides in the park’s Splashtacular Summer Kid’s Water Play Area. Beginning June 10 through Aug. 20 the park will feature aquatic play elements for guests to enjoy.

The Water Play Area will feature seven themed water slides. In addition, Salty’s Pirate Playground and the park’s Spray and Play misting stations will provide wet, fun and refreshing ways to stay cool. Guests will receive a discounted general admission rate to the splashtacular fun when purchasing tickets online.

Miami Seaquarium offers one more way to stay cool this summer during shows at the park’s Killer Whale stadium. Just sit in one of the first rows of the stadium when Lolita the Killer Whale makes one of her incredible leaps out of the pool and sends hundreds of gallons of cool water cascading into the audience. It’s definitely the coolest fun in town.

Miami Seaquarium, South Florida’s most popular tourist attraction, is a family-oriented marine-life park open to the public 365 days a year.

The park provides visitors with a greater understanding and appreciation for marine life through shows, presentations and marine-life exhibits.

More information on Miami Seaquarium is available at www.miamiseaquarium.com.