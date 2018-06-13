TechLaunch@FVI Leads Nation’s Largest Non-Profit Anchored Coding Bootcamp for Miami’s Economically Disadvantaged Youth and Minorities

Coding student population to grow by 50% in 2018

Now in its second year, the TechLaunch@FVI summer coding bootcamps, with partners CareerSource South Florida and TechHire.Miami, is teaching 21st century skills for 21st century careers to more economically disadvantaged youth and minorities.

“From my experience participating in tech and coding conferences around the country, and partnering with other organizations, this is the largest non-profit anchored coding bootcamp for economically disadvantaged youth and minorities in the US,” said Arnie Girnun, Co-Chair of TechHire.Miami and Chief Success Officer of TechLaunch@FVI. “Programs like this set the stage for Miami’s startups and entrepreneurs to hire locally from a diverse, educated workforce that is primed for all kinds of jobs that touch on tech and coding. This is why Miami continues to be one of the shining stars of this ground-up training movement in tech and coding.”

About 600 students between the ages of 15 and18 will get a chance this summer to seek certifications in several categories that fall under cyber security and coding & gaming at 28 technology bootcamps across Miami-Dade County. Last year, about 400 students received $300 each to complete the program, with 160 students earning $200 more for achieving their certifications. These student stipends are available this summer, too.

There are still a limited number of seats remaining so students should register immediately at – https://iapps.careersourcesfl.com/syepth/YouthReg.aspx.

“Lack of money and geographical location should not be a barrier to getting ahead in tech for these students,” said Arnie Girnun, Co-Chair of TechHire.Miami and Chief Success Officer of TechLaunch@FVI. “We will be in their own neighborhood schools offering free instruction, and a stipend. We are excited to see how these tech bootcamps create a spark of ability and interest in young adults.”

TechHire, a multi-sector national initiative that former President Barack Obama launched in 2015, was a catalyst for the inaugural summer coding program. This year’s program will run from June 18 to July 27 at 13 Miami-Dade County Public Schools, as well as the TechHire Center at Big Brothers Big Sisters. TechLaunch@FVI is part of a group of participating schools that includes Miami Dade County Public Schools, Miami Dade College, The Academy of South Florida, Wyncode Academy and Dade Institute of Technology. TechLaunch@FVI has been facilitating the connection between the various stakeholders.

TechLaunch@FVI is racing to help fill a growing demand for skilled workers through its technology bootcamps. From 2017–2025, more than 16,039 new tech jobs are projected to become available in Miami-Dade County, with an additional 3,384 jobs opening due to growth alone. Additionally, many industries that are growing in South Florida, such as healthcare and logistics, need employees that have these 21st century tech skills.

“We want all of Miami’s youth to be tech literate, giving them the opportunity to get access and have successful careers in the wide variety of industries that require a tech-ready workforce,” said Arnie Girnun, Co-Chair of TechHire.Miami and Chief Success Officer of TechLaunch@FVI. “As Miami continues to ascend to its position as a major hub for technology, we need as many of our students as possible to have a foundation in tech. The leadership, professional staff and the board of CareerSource South Florida is having a direct impact preparing our high school youth for 21st century tech jobs.”

About TechLaunch@FVI

TechLaunch@FVI’s mission is to empower students to graduate in less than 12 months and achieve their dream jobs in information technology. TechLaunch@FVI is one of the first coding bootcamps in Florida to be approved by the US Department of Education for federal financial aid. For more information please visit www.techlaunch.io.