Terra’s Bayshore Grove luxury rental tower now 80% leased

One of South Florida’s most active development firms is meeting demand for luxury rental living in Miami’s historic Coconut Grove neighborhood.

Terra’s Bayshore Grove, a 98-unit apartment tower, located at 2655 S. Bayshore Dr., is now 80 percent leased, just six months after the firm completed a full-scale renovation. The seven-story building is home to a mix of young professionals, families and empty nesters.

Situated in the heart of Coconut Grove across from the Grove Key Marina, Bayshore Grove is capitalizing on the influx of new residents moving to the neighborhood, long known for its bohemian attitude and laid-back waterfront lifestyle. The property is attracting renters who work in Coconut Grove, downtown Miami and other adjacent neighborhoods but desire easy pedestrian access to the waterfront, nearby parks, and the neighborhood’s growing collection of new restaurants, boutiques and nightlife venues.

“We’re seeing strong demand from local millennials — university students, young professionals, area employees — who can’t necessarily afford to buy a new luxury condo but still want to take advantage of everything Coconut Grove has to offer,” said David Martin, president of Terra. “Bayshore Grove’s tenants value the Grove’s live-work-play lifestyle; they want to ride their bike to work, walk to the grocery store, take the train to school or a meeting downtown, meet up with friends for dinner and drinks around the corner, enjoy a jog through the park. Everything they need on a daily basis is all within reach.”

KW Property Management is overseeing leasing for Bayshore Grove. Residents can choose from 16 different floor plans with monthly rates for one-bedroom units available from $1,950, and two-bedrooms starting at $2,950.

From the exterior architecture to the surrounding landscape, Bayshore Grove puts a premium on superb design. A beautifully canopied deck with cabanas, loungers, grills, and more surrounds the outdoor pool, while the interior showcases a tastefully furnished lobby, clubroom lounge area, and state-of-the-art gym. Added amenities and perks at the boutique building include bike storage, 24-hour full service concierge, outdoor yoga/flex space, covered parking, along with available valet dry cleaning and complimentary weekly laundry service for all units — wash, fold and delivery.

Apartment features include hardwood-style flooring throughout; modern designer kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; contemporary bathrooms with cantilever white vanities; impact widows and sliding glass doors, and large balconies featuring beautiful skyline and bay views.

Located next door to Bayshore Grove, Terra’s newly completed Bjarke Ingels-designed Grove at Grand Bay towers, along with the firm’s currently in development Rem Koolhass/OMA-designed Park Grove towers, represent a new wave of design-driven urban infill development reflective of Coconut Grove’s strong residential demographics and allure as one of South Florida’s most walkable urban neighborhoods.

The firm also is developing Mary Street, a mixed-use office and retail project designed by the Touzet Studio, which marks the Grove’s first newly built Class A office project in decades.

For leasing information, call 855-853-4396 or visit www.bayshoregrovemiami.com.