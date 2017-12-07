The Barnacle’s Moonlight Concert Series is the gift that keeps on giving

It’s the gift that the keeps on giving. The “Barnacle Under the Moonlight” concert series keeps on giving us amazing nights out with such talents as Keith Johns, Dec. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Looks like the weather will be perfect this Saturday night, as patrons and the public come out to experience Miami-raised folk artist Keith Johns’ richly nuanced stories in his unique voice with lyrics that are soulful and honest.

The performance takes place at Coconut Grove’s favorite backyard on the Bay — at the end of the path at the Historical Barnacle State Park, 3485 Main Highway. But guests are invited to come out and enjoy the park an hour early at 6 p.m.

Concert-goers will see children playing on the plush grass lawn, friends and family sprawled out with picnic baskets full of goodies, one of their favorite local musicians honoring the craft of songwriting, and neighbors relaxing in each others’ company. There’s no better way to spend a memorable evening in the Grove.

Park curbside or in one of Coconut Grove’s many lots or garages and stroll over to the entrance gate to purchase tickets beginning at 6 p.m. Members of The Barnacle Society receive 20 percent off the adult price and free passes to one regular Moonlight Concert per season. Members can join or renew right at the gate. Tickets prices are $10 for adults; $8 for members of The Barnacle Society; $3 for children ages 6 to 9; and free, ages 5 and under.

Did you know, concerts are the most popular events at The Barnacle. If you and/or your band are interested in playing at a future “Barnacle under Moonlight” Concert, contact The Barnacle State Park during office hours for more details. Concerts are held every second Sunday of the month, September-May.

Also get set for the Dec. 27 Up-Past-Bedtime Movie, “The Iron Giant. Break out your blanket and popcorn to snuggle up for this kid-friendly film. Modest pajamas encouraged. No pets. Gates open at 6 p.m. and last entry is at 7:15 p.m.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Highway in downtown Coconut Grove. The park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society, Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site. For additional information, please call 305-442-6866 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle and www.TheBarnacle.org.