Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

The Born Free Pet Shelter Event at Trina Turk MiMo Boutique

By: Community News |July 19, 2017

Hostess Lucille Zanghi for the Born Free Pet Shelter's event at the Trina Turk and Mr. Turk MiMo Boutique. Seen here with dedicated shelter supporter Maria Delange and an adorable adoptable Chihuahua.

Hostess Lucille Zanghi for the Born Free Pet Shelter’s event at the Trina Turk and Mr. Turk MiMo Boutique. Seen here with dedicated shelter supporter Maria Delange and an adorable adoptable Chihuahua.

Lucille Zanghi hosted an event for the Born Free Pet Shelter’s pet-friendly exclusive shopping event at the Trina Turk and Mr. Turk MiMo boutique.

The event was filled with playful pups to keep these ladies company while they shopped the Trina Turk Summer 2017 collection for a philanthropic cause.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "The Born Free Pet Shelter Event at Trina Turk MiMo Boutique"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*