The Born Free Pet Shelter Event at Trina Turk MiMo Boutique

Hostess Lucille Zanghi for the Born Free Pet Shelter’s event at the Trina Turk and Mr. Turk MiMo Boutique. Seen here with dedicated shelter supporter Maria Delange and an adorable adoptable Chihuahua.
Lucille Zanghi hosted an event for the Born Free Pet Shelter’s pet-friendly exclusive shopping event at the Trina Turk and Mr. Turk MiMo boutique.
The event was filled with playful pups to keep these ladies company while they shopped the Trina Turk Summer 2017 collection for a philanthropic cause.
Trina Turk Miami boutique manager Amber Summers during the exclusive shopping event to support Born Free Pet Shelter held at the Trina Turk Mr Turk boutique in Miami.
Maria Delange congratulates Born Free Pet Shelter volunteer Lorena Rosero who won the raffle – Summer Poolside Entertaining Essentials by Trina Turk!
