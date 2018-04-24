The Education Fund gets $21,256 from Amscot Financial’s campaign

Throughout the month of February, Amscot Financial asked customers to contribute $1 to their local education foundation to provide support for students and teachers when school budgets fall short and tax dollars won’t allow.

With additional contributions from the company’s founder and Tampa-based corporate office, 2018 contributions totaled $185,805. Combined with 10 years of previous one-month campaigns, the total raised reached nearly $1.3 million.

“This campaign clearly resonates with both our customers and our associates,” said Ian MacKechnie, founder and CEO of Amscot Financial. “The fact that the funds are used for unmet needs and to help individual students means a great deal to all of us.”

The Education Fund will use its share of the proceeds to support its programs for students and teachers in local public schools in Miami-Dade County.

“Amscot’s ‘Just-a-Dollar’ campaign is crowd-sourcing for a great cause: Helping meet the needs of vulnerable public school students in Florida,” said Mary Chance, president of the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations (CFEF).

The CFEF works with Amscot Financial to coordinate campaign fund distributions among 20 benefiting local education foundations in the company’s current service territory.

Founded in 1989, Amscot Financial employs more than 2,000 associates who work at 237 retail branches and at the company’s corporate headquarters in Tampa. The Education Fund develops and implements innovative programs and methods to improve education in Miami-Dade’s public schools and inform the community about public education. The programs support all 400-plus public schools, 20,000-plus teachers, and 345,000-plus students. Current initiatives include Ideas with IMPACT, Teach-A-Thon & Taste of Education, Ocean Bank Center for Educational Materials, and For the Love of Art Exhibition and Charity Auction.

The Education Fund has received the Greater Miami Chamber’s NOVO Award and raised more than $52 million to improve education for public school students and teachers in Miami-Dade. For more information, visit www.educationfund.org.