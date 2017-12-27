The King Mango Strut Parade Rides Again!

Sunday, December 31st, 2017 at 2:00 PM in Coconut Grove

Imagine taking the Year’s events, crumpling them up in a ball, and then throwing them out on the streets of Coconut Grove! Well, that’s what the King Mango Strut will be doing for the 36th time December 31st, delivering Mirth to the Earth at a time when we could use it most.

The King Mango Strut has been called “the weirdest parade in the universe” and “the most fun you can have with your clothes on.” Each year, we invite Strut Participants and Strut Spectators to “take a bath in laughter”. And you won’t even need special glasses. Irma God, you must not miss this.

Will we finally find out what “Covfefe” means?

Will Kim launch his widdle missle?

Will Harvey face his accusers?

Will we get a visit from Tom Petty’s ghost?

Will the Kardashians be able to keep up with us?

The Strut is “like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get!” We whip up another Wit-mans’ Sampler when we do it all again Sunday December 31st, 2017 at 2 p.m. in beautiful downtown Coconut Grove.

Click here for all the reality based stuff, like where to park, and a lot of fun pics, vids and info.

And if you want to turn off reality for a while, or just confront it with humor and laughter, don’t miss this fun and visual event around the holidays. If you do, you’ll have to wait a whole year!

And after the Parade, Commodore Plaza will remain closed until 5PM for the After-Strut Party with Bands, Dancing & Merriment!!!

Witness the magesty, the pagentry, No, wait…the hilarity and parody of the 36th Annual King Mango Strut and Let’s All “Keep the NUT in CocoNUT Grove!”

What: The 36th Annual King Mango Strut Parade

Where: Starting at the corner of Main Highway and Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

When: Sunday, December 31st, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Strut will be streaming live at:

http://www.artsandculturetv.com/king-mango-strut-2017-live/