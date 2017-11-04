The Levy Group team joins EWM Realty International

The Levy Group — a top-producing, six-person team of seasoned real estate associates — has joined EWM Realty International, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway. The announcement was made recently by EWM President Ron Shuffield.

Formerly with Coldwell Banker, the team was founded more than 20 years ago by a mother and son, Wendy Levy-Jackson and Adam Levy, both of whom have had a significant influence on the South Florida residential market throughout their respective careers.

Together, their dynamic outfit — boasting a combined 100 years of experience — includes licensed Realtors Jennifer McDonald Levy and Maria Eugenia Escagedo, as well as Jodie Mesa and Evelyn Alfaro.

Focused on luxury sales in Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay, The Levy Group has been consistently recognized for its many industry achievements — earning Coldwell Banker’s President’s Elite distinction year after year, as well as the company’s coveted Florida 100 Award.

In addition to being ranked as Coldwell Banker’s No. 1 producer in Pinecrest for the years 2014 and 2016, the team has been honored with numerous additional accolades, including membership in the Master Broker’s Forum, a distinction earned by the top 250 agents in Miami-Dade County, in this case spotlighting both Levy-Jackson and Levy.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on being a family-based team…one that’s maintained a focus on hometown values and subsequent roots,” said Wendy Levy-Jackson. “For us, those are the qualities that define EWM, and looking at the strength of this company as well as its core principles, which mirror our own, we know this is the place to be. We’ll be a good addition to EWM…and EWM to our name.”

Founded in 1964, EWM Realty International (EWM) is one of the largest real estate services firms in America. The full-service firm has 10 locations spread through Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“For us, it’s all about the connection to our customers and the surrounding community, and EWM is going to further that commitment,” Adam Levy said. “Being family-oriented and raising children of our own in these neighborhoods, we have a keen grasp of the market and an even more in-depth appreciation for its many offerings — from area schools and places of worship to dining venues and recreational facilities. We look forward to expanding that knowledge and these hometown connections through the reach of EWM.”

The Levy Group will be based out of EWM’s Pinecrest/Palmetto Bay office at 12751 S. Dixie Hwy.

“This is a venerated team that has long prided itself on a personalized touch and maintaining direct communication with homebuyers and sellers — always addressing needs one-on-one,” Shuffield said. “Wendy, Adam and their associates are the consummate professionals, and we very much look forward to having them in the EWM Family.”