The Muse Room at Panorama Tower

Already the tallest residential high-rise south of New York, Panorama Tower is offering residents access to their very own recording studio. The development’s luxury rental portion is packed with five-star amenities, including what developer, Florida East Coast Realty, have dubbed the “Muse Room” in addition to pet grooming and boarding facility, private dining and wine tasting rooms, yoga/Pilates studio, $1,000 reduced annual rent for those who do not own cars, and car charging stations. The Muse Room will be free to renters and equipped for recording or simply jamming out at full blast.

“The sound proof room is for live music sessions and recordings, writing your own music, collaborating with other musicians, creating your own music, etc.,” said a spokeswoman for the project.

With Panorama, FECR is focusing on creating a more livable experience for young professionals by providing larger units, starting at 1,150 square feet, and a multitude of amenities within the 85-story rental. The mixed-use residential development is situated on the largest parcel of property in the epicenter of Brickell Avenue, with a depth of 500 feet to Brickell Bay Drive. In total, the existing office towers and new building will represent approximately three million square feet of construction on the site. Move-ins at the Panorama Tower is scheduled for March 2018.

FECR has partnered with Fortune Development Sales to take over the remaining leases at Panorama Tower. Fortune Development Sales’ Leasing Director Lorenzo Rodriguez will spearhead the leasing program. The renter demographic at Panorama consists of young professionals and families seeking a luxurious lifestyle and walkability in an urban downtown setting.

About Florida East Coast Realty

Since its founding over 60 years ago, FECR has been involved in the development of over 60 million square feet of residential, commercial, retail, and industrial space, with landmark projects from New York to Nevada and throughout Florida. Repeatedly shaping and shifting the contours of Downtown Miami, FECR has drastically changed its skyline. As the very first developer to see the benefits of urban living in Miami, FECR took a bold step into the future with the development of the Arts & Entertainment District featuring its Omni and Venetia projects, an undertaking that revolutionized the area and framed one of South Florida’s most important residential, trade, and recreation centers.

Throughout FECR’s extensive history, the company has built, owned, and managed a wide array of properties, and the company’s strategy for the future includes steady, continued growth in several real estate industries. In fact, the best is yet to come, with some of the largest and most electrifying projects that South Florida has ever seen, including the new One Bayfront Plaza, a signature mixed-use project of global stature, and The Towers by Foster + Partners, a luxury residential condominium development on Brickell’s last remaining waterfront site, which will be the tallest buildings in the Miami skyline.

For more information on Florida East Coast Realty, please visit www.fecr.com.