The private/public partnership of FPL and Miami-Dade County for water treatment merits further study

Miami-Dade County is in discussions with FPL to collaborate on the construction of a reclaimed water treatment facility at the County’s south district station. Mayor Carlos Gimenez calls it a “win-win” for both sides and the Greater Miami Chamber agrees, if the studies prove it to be affordable, effective and safe. While not unprecedented, this private-public partnership would allow FPL and the County to share the responsibility and costs in the development and maintenance of the project.

What does it mean for our business community? To begin with, potentially lower water and electric bills since FPL and the County plan to split costs on the water treatment plant. This deal could also result in more opportunities for FPL to hire local businesses. And, because FPL is the highest property taxpayer in Miami-Dade, the company’s continued investments in our community will further increase the local economy.

This investment will also help our County meet the state’s 2025 deadline to stop sending wastewater to tide and reuse that resource. Using the treated water will also eliminate the consumption of aquifer water by FPL, which is important to our future drinking water supply. Resiliency is a vital priority of our Chamber and our Greater Miami community, so any plan that supports a cleaner future is definitely something worth a closer look.

While there is much to research before greenlighting this project, the Greater Miami Chamber believes the potential upsides merit further study and exploration. Of course, the business community and the citizenry should be kept informed of the process and the progress every step of the way.