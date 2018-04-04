The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade’s The Power of the Purse 2018

The annual luncheon event of The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade, The Power of the Purse, is one of Miami’s most anticipated events. For over two decades, the luncheon has been recognized as one of the largest gatherings of “who’s who” of Miami-Dade County’s executives, business owners, community leaders, public officials, and philanthropic-minded women and men. Last year’s attendance exceeded 800 guests, and we anticipate a similar crowd this year.

Join your peers at the Power of the Purse Luncheon and Auction and help us build a strong future for women and girls in Miami-Dade and beyond. When Women are Strong, the World is Strong.

Where/When Hilton Miami Downtown 1601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Florida 33132 Friday, April 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For more information or to register, please visit: https://womensfundmiami.org/event/the-power-of-the-purse/

At this year’s event, attendees can look forward to the legendary Power of the Purse Silent Auction; a celebration of our past grantees and supporters over 25 years; the Presentation of The Marilynn Gladstone Lifetime Achievement Award to the late former United States Attorney General Janet Reno, posthumously, by Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, accepted by Hunter Reno; A “Thriver” Story: Beyond Human Trafficking, and so much more.

Over the Women’s Fund Miami-Dade’s 25-year history, the organization has provided close to $4 million in grants to almost 400 programs serving almost 60,000 women and girls.

Significantly, in 2018, the organization is launching its new branding, WOMEN STRONG WORLD STRONG. Why? Because it wants to communicate a clear, simple, and strong message: When women are strong, our families are strong, our communities are strong, our economy is strong, our country is strong, and our world is strong.

Throughout 2018, a critical election year, The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade will be “turning up the volume” on issues affecting women and girls so that every voting-eligible woman becomes engaged in the issues and ultimately votes, especially women from suppressed and marginalized communities.