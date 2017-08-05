Tickets now on sale for Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream

Disney’s Moana voyages onto the ice for the first time as Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream, produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., brings courage and adventure to South Florida.

Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas and snow-covered mountains in this action-packed extravaganza when beloved characters from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella visit Miami, Sept. 21-24, for 7 performances at AmericanAirlines Arena. Tickets are now on sale.

Celebrate what’s possible as five Disney heroines spark the courage inside us all in Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream!

In her Disney On Ice debut, see how far Moana will go in an epic adventure with demigod, Maui, to save her island and discover her true identity. Join Belle as she fearlessly befriends the enchanted castle staff and reveals the Beast’s gentleness. Experience Anna’s devotion to her sister, Elsa, on her life-changing journey to stop an eternal winter.

Explore with Rapunzel, Flynn Ryder, Cinderella and friends from around the Disney Kingdom as they find the heart and determination to overcome obstacles and make their dreams come true. Journey with Mickey and Minnie to uncover why no goal is too big when we find the strength to shape our own destiny at Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream!

Discover your inner hero when Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream comes to your hometown!

Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream start at $16 and are available at Ticketmaster or the venue box offices. To learn more, visit DisneyOnIce.com.