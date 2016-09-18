The highly anticipated inth annual Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) Corporate Luncheon, presented by STARR Events, will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., when the museum will open its doors to South Florida’s most influential business leaders, in honor of their vital support of the arts in South Florida.

PAMM Corporate Honors will be awarded to Cricket Taplin and the Sol Taplin Charitable Foundation, and all funds from the luncheon will be donated to the museum’s art and education outreach programs. Reservations can be made online at pamm.org/cl9.

“The annual PAMM Corporate Luncheon is an opportunity to celebrate the business leaders and corporations whose integral support of the arts have made educational art programming at the museum accessible to the Miami-Dade community year-round,” said PAMM director Franklin Sirmans. “This year, we are pleased to honor Cricket Taplin and the Sol Taplin Charitable Foundation. Cricket’s passion and generosity has made her a staple in Miami’s evolving arts scene and philanthropic community.”

Cricket Taplin is a renowned philanthropist and art collector involved with numerous arts groups and charitable organizations. She has played a fundamental role in the South Florida arts community for over 25 years.

As previous owners of the iconic Sagamore Hotel, the Taplins housed their extensive art collection on the walls of the Sagamore and hosted various events, inviting guests and the community to view the works of art. By having the vision to display their collection at the Sagamore, the Taplins have cemented themselves as true pioneers of the “Art Hotel” concept in Miami and abroad, paving the way for the burgeoning arts scene in South Florida — a present-day international hub for the arts.

The Sol Taplin Charitable Foundation also is a crucial philanthropic cornerstone in the community, generously donating to a variety of organizations that benefit education programs, homeless shelters, medical institutions, non-profits among others, and museums including PAMM.

The PAMM Corporate Luncheon raises funds for the museum’s education programs. PAMM is the largest provider of art education outside of Miami-Dade County Schools, reaching more than 130,000 children since opening in December 2013. Corporate support has made many of these free programs possible, which include: free family activities every second Saturday; Brick x Brick, a program for at-risk teens which takes place at community centers in underserved areas throughout Miami-Dade, and focuses on architecture, design and community planning; PAMM in the Neighborhood, a summer camp program for underserved youth, and more.

PAMM Corporate Luncheon sponsorships are available, ranging from $20,000 diamond sponsorships which include 20 tickets, to $2,500 silver sponsorships which include five tickets. Individual tickets are available for $500. For sponsorship levels and benefits, or to make reservations online, visit pamm.org/cl9. For event and ticket information, contact Christopher Pastor at 786-345-5633 or send email to cpastor@pamm.org.