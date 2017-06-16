Tiktin Real Estate Investment Services lists office building in Coconut Grove

Tiktin Real Estate Investment Services (TREIS) has been named the exclusive sales agent for Coconut Grove Office, a two-story 8,597-square-foot office building at 2340 S. Dixie Hwy. in Miami.

Adam J. Tiktin, president of TREIS, is heading the assignment on behalf of ownership, and has listed the building for $2.7 million.

The property sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot with 8,597 gross leasable square feet and 5,050 rentable square feet. The building is 100 percent leased by an owner user occupying the entire space.

The interior has been built out completely with private offices and support staff areas. The property also includes 18 covered parking spaces onsite.

Situated directly along S. Dixie Hwy., Coconut Grove Office offers high visibility to over 110,400 vehicles per day. The site is located conveniently across the street from the Coconut Grove Metro Station.

For more information, call 305-363-4750 or 844-4-TIKTIN or visit www.tiktinrealestate.com.