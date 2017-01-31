Brickell is booming with places to grab a bite, have a few drinks and dance the night away, but a Miami hotspot has added a new concept to the mix that will lure everyone inside.

Introducing La Cueva, Brickell’s newest Latin bar with a Mexican flare, created by the hospitality veteran and the Tucandela Group’s Brian Mejia. La Cueva, which opened on Jan. 20, is located at 1111 SW First Ave.

The new space’s concept lies within the name itself, “La Cueva,” translating in English to “the cave.” La Cueva will be Brickell’s one and only cave, luring all party-goers into the dark, yet upbeat lounge. The space is a true work of art lined with tree logs from the Yucatán Peninsula, wood tables from the city of Oaxaca in Mexico made of fresh cut and uncolored Mexican Royal Ebony, and a wooden bar made of salvaged 25-year-old trees from Hurricane Andrew.

“La Cueva is a place you can walk into and forget you’re in Brickell,” Mejia said. “It puts you in another setting to make you feel like you’re actually in one of Mexico’s famous caves.”

Directly when you walk into La Cueva, the endless wooden full bar welcomes all patrons front and center ready to serve the best drinks and signature cocktails in town, including the most exclusive tequila and exotic mezcal drinks. All tequila lovers will rejoice as the Mexican-themed bar will be offering tequila in multiple ways: in cocktails, shots, shooters and more. Guests even can enjoy tequila flights to sample the variety of brands La Cueva will be carrying, as well as experience a new taste of various limited addition tequilas every month.

Like its sister locations, La Cueva will play your favorite Latin beats along with dance music, giving Brickell-goers another yet unique space to vibe and hang out.

A standout difference between La Cueva and all other bars in Miami lies in the entertainment, as the new bar will resemble a Mexican fiesta unlike any other. Patrons can dance and enjoy tunes by the famous Mariachi groups, as well as party with Lucha Libre Mexican fighters for an experience you can’t get anywhere else in the city.

“We’ve officially brought Mexico to Brickell,” Mejia said. “Upbeat music, Mariachis, Lucha Libres, tequila, mezcal… it’s the recipe for the ultimate fiesta.”