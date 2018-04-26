Turning The Tables For Paws Fundraiser to Benefit Paws4You Rescue

Featuring Special Appearance and Book Signing by Celebrity Guest Teresa Giudice

Paws4You, a Miami-based, non-profit animal rescue organization whose mission is to save dogs from euthanasia at Miami-Dade Animal Services and combat displacement of family pets with guidance and alternatives to surrender, will host a casino-themed charity event, “Turning the Tables for Paws,” on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at The Cruz Building from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

The “Turning the Tables for Paws” Fundraiser, presented by Swiss luxury watch and jewelry manufacturer Chopard, will feature special guest Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and New York Times best-selling cookbook author. Teresa will be signing special copies of her books for guests in attendance.

A red carpet and step and repeat will immediately greet guests upon arrival. Additionally, the first floor will house a “Doggie Bar,” where guests can meet Paws4You Rescue pooches, as well as take in live entertainment from a Phantom of the Opera-inspired performer. As guests make their way up the majestic marble staircase to the second floor, they’ll try their luck in numerous casino games, including fan-favorites such as blackjack and roulette.

The glamorous affair will continue on the third floor, where Emmy Award-winning journalist, Cynthia Demos, will emcee a riveting live auction where guests will have the opportunity to win prizes such as a limited-edition Chopard timepiece. Guests looking to further bid in the name of charity can also participate in a silent auction for a chance to win exclusive prizes including a private Porsche driving experience and shopping certificate from Saks Fifth Avenue, as well as enter a grand prize raffle. To kick back and relax after the high-stakes games and auctions, guests can visit the upscale cigar lounge. Guests will also be treated to complimentary cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and tunes.

Proud sponsors of Paws4You’s “Turning the Tables for Paws” fundraiser include: Chopard, BB&T, Paul M. Cowan & Associates, C. Parker Family Charitable Trust of the Community Foundation of New Jersey, and Miami philanthropist, Norma Jean Abraham.

Funds raised at “Turning the Tables for Paws” will directly benefit Paws4You Rescue’s efforts, whose top priority is to save dogs from euthanasia at Miami-Dade Animal Services, where more than 27,000 unwanted pets end up each year. Tickets to the black tie-optional event start at $200 and can be purchased at http://paws4you.org/. For more information, call Rita Schwartz at 305.491.5651 or email events@paws4you.org.

About Paws4You Rescue

Founded over a decade ago, Paws4You Rescue, Inc. is a non-profit, volunteer, donor-subsidized animal rescue organization based in Miami, Florida. Its top priority is to save dogs from euthanasia at Miami-Dade Animal Services. Paws4You Rescue gives rescued animals a safe environment at its shelter, professional medical care, hope and lots of love. Once it commits to helping an animal, Paws4You Rescue seeks the best quality treatment available, taking no shortcuts. For more information on the organization, visit http://paws4you.org/.