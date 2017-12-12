Value-Store-It packs the house at its grand opening in Little Havana community

With a quick snip of the ceremonial ribbon, Value Store It Self Storage recently celebrated the grand opening of its 13th South Florida location with Calle Ocho neighbors, employees, tenants, and members of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce.

Located at the intersection of SW 32 Ave and 8th St. in Miami, Value Store It Self Storage continues to demonstrate how it values the community around its newest facility, as it hosted a festive grand opening – complete with a catered buffet – on Nov. 15. The ceremony and festivities to follow were great way to boost awareness of the store among homeowners and business customers in and around the Little Havana/Coral Gables area.

The community event was capped off by the presence of Value Store It Founder and Owner Todd Ruderman who humbly thanked everyone in attendance for their support. Also on hand were tenants of the storage facility, company management, and front-end staff, and distinguished members of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce including COO Cornelia Pereira.

Even a few workers from Oden-Hardy Construction’s, responsible for building the facility from the ground up, were present to offer insights into the many features of the modern six-story facility.

This ultra modern climate-controlled facility with a high-end reception area, retail, and drive-up covered parking is the newest Value Store It location since the company opened its North Miami facility opening nearly 10 years ago. According to Vice President of Storage Operations Bryan Lekas, “We’re really pleased with this amazing new facility that offers 1,100 units and is open seven days a week, even on holidays.”

Noting they specialize in offering clean, modern, and secure facilities, from small lockers to units in excess of 600-700 sq-ft., Lekas says “Our client base is comprised of about 70 percent residential type clients, like you and I, who come in every one in a while to store holiday ornaments and household items; and 30 percent commercial-type clients who are in and out often gaining access to their tools and equipment for their businesses.”

Packing and moving supplies are available to the general public, as well as truck rentals onsite. “We even offer a business center with conference rooms that are available to our tenants at no extra charge,” he added.

“We’ve always been known for giving a lot of value to our tenants at a very competitive price.”

And you can tell just how appreciative they are of their tenants and the community in general, by the outpouring of hospitality shown at the grand opening event, replete with tasty appetizers to, great music, and — in true Little Havana fashion – a lechon luncheon featuring roasted pig, rice, beans, yucca, and more. The amazing tunes were provided by saxophonist Mark Bejenaru.

According to staff, this site has actually been open and operating for nearly six months. Property Manager Lourdes Melendez says that’s because the process leading up to the opening of such as specialized building is much more complex by comparison than the opening of a typical retail-store opening. “It takes time for the facility to acquire tenants as opposed to a retail store, where buyers can line up and gather outside the opening of a store, step inside, buy a few things, and walk right out,” she said.

The event was a success in re-introducing Value Store It Self Storage into the community mindset, showcasing its brand new facility and allowing locals the opportunity to get a better sense of the overall features and services the company offers in such as densely populated city as Miami – especially one with such extreme weather conditions that can cause mold and mildew if not properly protected.

Climate-controlled secured storage is certainly one of the best ways to protect valuables from debris, water damage, and other potential damage and wear-and-tear that can have a negative impact people’s valuables.

This attractive new Value Store It location is easy to find – at 3141 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135. For information call 305-392-1334 or visit www.valuestoreit.com.