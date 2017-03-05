The Vizcaya Centennial Preservation Luncheon celebrated its kickoff party on Feb. 8 at Eighty Seven Park on Miami Beach, hosted by Christy and David Martin of the Terra Group.

Held in anticipation of Vizcaya’s most fashion-forward event, the kickoff welcomed some of Miami’s most charitable ladies for an evening of champagne, hors d’oeuvres and an exclusive presentation of the finest hats courtesy of Shapoh Hats. The event also featured jewelry by Jimmy Quiroga Designs and selected items from Aqua Di Parma. Additional event sponsors include DiMare Fresh, Dall’Armellina Vineyards and Neiman Marcus.

Dr. Joel Hoffman, Vizcaya’s executive director, welcomed guests and shared some exciting announcements, such as the confirmation of WPLG’s Laurie Jennings as the official mistress of ceremonies for the luncheon and the addition of an exciting item to the fundraiser’s live auction — a European cruise with a balcony stateroom by Celebrity Cruises.

Taking place on Mar. 7, the Vizcaya Centennial Preservation Luncheon, known informally as “The Hat Luncheon,” attracts 300 guests from Miami, Palm Beach and New York for a beautiful, stylish day including a champagne lunch catered by Thierry Isambert Culinary and Event Design, and informal modeling in Vizcaya’s European-style grounds.

Founded in 2009, the Preservation Luncheon raises funds to preserve and protect Vizcaya Museum and Gardens for the community and future generations to come.

The topic of preservation is particularly poignant as Vizcaya enters its centennial year and prepares to launch new plans to expand Vizcaya’s role as a cultural hub through the restoration of Vizcaya Village. Vizcaya Village was built alongside the original estate in 1916 with the aim of making Vizcaya self-sufficient, including more than a dozen buildings consisting of staff housing and stables. Its restoration will realize the full potential of Vizcaya as a community resource through innovative programming for locals and visitors as well as by relating the full history of the estate.

The Vizcaya Centennial Preservation Luncheon co-chairs are Swanee DiMare, Barbara Hevia and Christy Martin. The committee includes Lourdes Almagro Araujo, Eilah Campbell-Beavers, Lesli Ann Brown, Suzy Buckley, Daisy Casuso, Kim Caceres, Heidi Dans, Sonia Gibson, Linda Levy Goldberg, Ana Hernandez, Carol Iacovelli, Daysi Johansson, Migna Sanchez-Llorens, Marile Lopez, Nicole Lozano, Bronwyn Miller, Laura C. Munilla and Alexa Wolman.

Tickets for the ninth annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon can be purchased online starting at $350 per person. Tables of 10 guests are available for $3,500 and premier James Deering tables of 10 for $5,000.

For more information about the Preservation Luncheon, visit www.vizcayapreservation.org or send email to events@vizcaya.org.