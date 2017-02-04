A Vizcaya Volunteer Guides Informational Reception is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m., at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens,

3251 S. Miami Ave.

The Volunteer Guides Program has been in place nearly as long as Vizcaya has served as a public museum. It began in 1954 as an independent volunteer group and is currently among the most sophisticated docent training programs in the county, offering an extensive 30-hour certification covering learning theory and local history as well as a mentoring component partnering newcomers with veteran guides.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is seeking volunteers to lead guided interactive tours for its visitors. RSVP is required by Feb. 6. RSVPs can be submitted online via Eventbrite. You also can download the Volunteer Guide application form and submit it by the given deadline via email to volunteerguides@vizcaya.org or by fax to 305-285-2004.

For more information, contact Guiding Programs Manager at mark.osterman@vizcaya.org.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is a National Historic Landmark that preserves the Miami estate of agricultural industrialist James Deering to engage the community and its visitors in learning through the arts, history and the environment. Built between 1914 and 1922, Vizcaya is one of the most intact remaining examples from this era in United States history, when the nation’s most successful entrepreneurs built lavish estates inspired by the stately homes of Europe.

Vizcaya features a Main House filled with a decorative art collection, 10 acres of formal gardens, a rockland hammock (native forest), mangrove shore, the Vizcaya Cafe and Shop, and a historic village that will be restored for additional venues for programs and community outreach. Located at 3251 S. Miami Ave. in Coconut Grove, Vizcaya is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except Tuesdays, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. For more information, visit www.vizcaya.org.