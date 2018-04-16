VSA Florida partners with M-DCPS, Arsht Center for My Art My Way

VSA Florida reently announced a partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

VSA Florida, a not-for-profit organization, coordinates a statewide My Art My Way artist-in-residence program for students with and without disabilities in public schools. Teaching artists Pamela Yen, Bruce Weinberg, Jennifer Puig, Llilian Valido, and Lucia Lund taught performing arts lessons at their respective school for eight hours over the past few months.

The very talented student artists from Bent Tree Elementary, Morningside K-8 School, Royal Green Elementary, Bunche Park Elementary, and Blue Lakes K-8 School will be showcasing their work at a final performance based on the lessons learned during the residency. The performances will be on May 14 and 15, at 10:30 a.m., at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd.

The Arsht Center has provided funding for the Accessing the Arts program for eight performing arts residencies this spring, and will mark the 12th consecutive year of the partnership. This VSA program is provided in 2017-18 under a contract with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Craig Siegel, chair of the Clinical Art Therapy Department for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, has helped coordinate the residencies and arrange transportation, so each class may attend the reception.

For more information on the My Art My Way artist-in-residence program, visit www.vsafl.org or contact Dee Miller, director of education, at 1-813-974-0745.