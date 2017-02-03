The Fellowship of Christian Athletes welcomes you to take part in the 4th annual “Glory Run.” We are a ministry that strives to change the sports culture in South Florida by investing in coaches, students and athletes through bible studies, team chapels and student led clubs. Run with us today and help our dream to reach over 100,000 annually through our programs in South Florida.

Event Information

Certified 5K course at scenic Tropical Park

NEW for 2016 – Kids 13 and under 1 Mile Run

Location: Tropical Park

Date: April 22nd 2017, 6:15 AM – 12:00 Noon

Time: 6:15am Check-in Begins | 7:30am 5K & Fun Walk Begin | 8:30am 1-mile run

Address: 7900 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33155

Fees: Various Prices

Fees Include: Commemorative Finisher’s medal, tech shirt, and racers bib

Attention: Early Packet pick-up will be at: TBD

Runners and walkers can arrive early to Tropical Park to pick up your race packet and t-shirt at 6:15am

Race/Walk starts at 7:30am

Kids 1-mile run starts at approximately 8:30am

Awards: Top 3 Overall Male/Female, then top 3 male/female in 10 year increments (awards for 5K only)

Fun, Fellowship, Music, & Table Displays

For additional event information please email us at: nwilbanks@fca.org

Runners register at www.miamifca.org