The Fellowship of Christian Athletes welcomes you to take part in the 4th annual “Glory Run.” We are a ministry that strives to change the sports culture in South Florida by investing in coaches, students and athletes through bible studies, team chapels and student led clubs. Run with us today and help our dream to reach over 100,000 annually through our programs in South Florida.
Event Information
- Certified 5K course at scenic Tropical Park
- NEW for 2016 – Kids 13 and under 1 Mile Run
Location: Tropical Park
Date: April 22nd 2017, 6:15 AM – 12:00 Noon
Time: 6:15am Check-in Begins | 7:30am 5K & Fun Walk Begin | 8:30am 1-mile run
Address: 7900 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33155
Fees: Various Prices
Fees Include: Commemorative Finisher’s medal, tech shirt, and racers bib
Attention: Early Packet pick-up will be at: TBD
- Runners and walkers can arrive early to Tropical Park to pick up your race packet and t-shirt at 6:15am
- Race/Walk starts at 7:30am
- Kids 1-mile run starts at approximately 8:30am
- Awards: Top 3 Overall Male/Female, then top 3 male/female in 10 year increments (awards for 5K only)
- Fun, Fellowship, Music, & Table Displays
For additional event information please email us at: nwilbanks@fca.org
Runners register at www.miamifca.org
Be the first to comment on "Walk/Run 5k “The Glory Run”"