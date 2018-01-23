We feel a spark, how about you? – Valentine’s Day Round Up

San Valentino at La Moderna

This Valentine’s Day, La Moderna is bringing Italy to Miami. For $80 per person, diners can delight in a prix-fixe four-course menu. For a starter, guests can choose between Carabineros Shrimp Tartare, made with imported stracciatella cheese and celery topped with red onion jam; Zucchini Blossom Trio, served with bufala mozzarella, Parmesan, anchovies, provolone, ricotta and goat cheese; or Angus Beef Tartare, served alongside organic asparagus and tomato confit and finished with horseradish cream. For the first course, diners can indulge in either Homemade Gnocchi, made with imported porcini mushrooms sautéed in salted butter and shaved parmigiano reggiano, or Seafood Risotto, topped with mixed wild seafood and imported bottarga. For the second course, guests are given the option of either Wild Spanish Branzino, served alongside crispy vegetables and topped with oyster mayo, or Glazed Beef Tenderloin, served with purple potatoes and porcini mushrooms. Lastly, the dessert platter is an assortment of three different classic Italian pastries with a La Moderna twist for a sweet finish.

Scoops of Love at Milani Gelateria

What better way to celebrate your loved ones than with sweet and creamy gelato? In honor of Valentine’s Day, Milani Gelateria on Española Way will be serving a special flavor, perfect for the occasion: Ferrero Rocher! This gelato will only be available on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, and will be served with a rose for that extra sweet touch. Additionally, the gelato shop will be offering a special promotion of buy one, get the second 10% off.

Indulge in a Perfect Evening with Your Amore At Mercato Della Pescheria

Surprise your loved one with the perfect Valentine’s Day evening at Mercato Della Pescheria on Española Way. For $89.99 per couple, indulge in a four-course meal that begins with East and West Coast Oysters, complemented by lemon and Champagne mignonette. For the second course, dive into Lump Crab Cakes, served with Calabrian chili aioli and roasted peppers. After the second course, couples will be served Lemon sorbet to cleanse their palates. For the third course, diners will be served Housemade Tomato Pasta Ravioli filled with ricotta cream and accompanied with Fontina cheese fondue and roasted Sicilian pistachios. To top off the romantic evening, guests will be treated to a decadent Chocolate Ganache, served with raspberry coulis and two glasses of sparkling champagne. This menu is only available on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. To make a reservation at Mercato Della Pescheria, please call (305) 534-5822 or visit www.mercatodellapescheria.com.

Oh! What a Perfect Way to Spend Valentine’s Day!

Add a little Latin flare to your Valentine’s Day and celebrate at Oh! Mexico with their special $80 (per couple) Valentine’s Day menu. The set menu includes a choice of a classic margarita or a glass of wine, two courses and dessert. As an appetizer, couples have the option of Sopez de Chorizo, served on corn tortillas and accompanied by refried beans, chorizo, shredded lettuce, cojita cheese, pasilla chili sauce, and sour cream, or Ceviche Mixto, fresh golden corvina and shrimp cured in citrus juices and served with cucumber, celery, red onion, mango and cilantro. For the entrée selection, guests are offered eitherTacos al Pastor, thin sliced pork loin marinated in Oh! Mexico’s signature achiote, ginger, and cinnamon sauce, grilled pineapple, and accompanied by cilantro cream, soft corn tortillas, and refried beans or Tacos Shrimp Enchipotlado, accompanied by pickled red cabbage slaw, cilantro cream, flour tortilla, and refried beans. End your evening on a sweet note with Platanos Machos Con Crema for dessert, these deep fried sweet plantains rolled in cinnamon sugar served with sweet Mexican cream that will make you say Oh! To make a reservation at Oh! Mexico, please call (305) 532-0490 or visit www.ohmexicorestaurant.com.

Celebrate el Día del Amor the Havana 1957 Way

Travel back in time from 2018 to 1957 for your Valentine’s Day celebration this year at Havana 1957 on Española Way. For just $80 per couple, couples receive cocktails, appetizers, a main course, and dessert. For appetizers, there is a Cuban combo for two, and two Classic Mojitos for the table. For the main course, couples can choose between Pollo Havana 1957, Lechon Asado, or Sautéed Grouper, served with Lobster Mashed Potatoes. Finally, couples can enjoy the Ultimate Chocolate Cake dessert for a sweet ending. To make a reservation, please call 305.503.3828or visit www.Havana1957.com.

An Evening of Roses and Rosé on the Pier

As the only restaurant located on a pier in Miami-Dade County, Beach Bar @ Newport Pier is the perfect setting for an extra special Valentine’s Day celebration. On Valentine’s Day, February 14, guests can enjoy Conundrum Rosé for the special price of $8 per glass or $30 per bottle. Every lovely lady who orders rosé, will be gifted a rose in honor of this romantic day. To make reservations, please call (305) 957-1110 or visit www.beachbarnewportpier.com.

Feel the Love with Lobster and Live Music

This Valentine’s Day, enjoy live music, all-you-can-eat lobster, unbeatable drink specials and most importantly your loved one’s company at Kitchen 305. Beginning at 8 p.m., live entertainment by DJ PeeWee and Dan Andrews on the saxophone will set the romantic tone for the evening to come. For dinner, guests will indulge in all-you-can-eat lobster and a choice of soup, salad or two sides. To make the night even sweeter, Kitchen 305 will be offering drink specials, such as 2-for-1 happy hour drinks from 5:30-6:30 and bottomless house wine for $18 and Love Martinis for $5 all night long. To make reservations, please call 305-749-2110 or visit www.kitchen305miami.com.

Shoot for the Perfect Valentine’s Day at Shooters

What could be more romantic than a waterfront dinner accompanied by wine and live music? Bring your loved one toShooter’s Waterfront for a romantic celebration this Valentine’s Day. From 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., Shooters Waterfront will be offering its full dinner menu for couples to indulge in. The chef’s special that evening is a $49 Surf and Turf entrée, which includes an 8-oz. filet, 8 oz. lobster tail, creamy scalloped potatoes, asparagus, cabernet demi-glace, and garlic butter. To make a reservation, please call 954-566-3044 or visit www.shooterswaterfront.com.

Valentine’s Day, Tamara’s Style

Give in to your foodie cravings this Valentine’s Day at Tamara’s Bistro at the National Hotel. For only $65 per person, couples are served a three-course menu and dessert. For the first course, couples can choose from a Mushroom Bisque, infused with Sherry and accompanied with gruyere crouton; Tuna Tartar, served with spiced aioli, cornichones, avocado, and grilled olive sourdough; or Baby Romaine, which includes lemon olio, grilled tomato flatbread, confit garlic, olive compote, and Parmesan tuile. For the main course, guests are offered Chevre Encrusted Lamb Chop, with garlic parmesan mousse, blueberry sauce Bordeaux, and haricot verts; Jerk Black Grouper, accompanied by grilled pineapple satay, coconut rice, plantain chip, and Malibu rum infusion; or Filet Mignon, paired with lobster risotto, grilled asparagus tips, vidalia crisp, and morel mushroom jus. To complete the perfect evening, couples can choose between a Pavlova Martini For You, which includes strawberries, banana custard, meringue, Chantilly cream, and Chambord or a Chocolate Espresso For Me, which includes espresso chocolate mousse, candied orange, macaroon, grand marnier. To make reservations, call 305.532.2311 or visit www.nationalhotel.com.

Romance on Blue Lagoon at Pullman Miami

Indulge in a multi-course Valentine’s Day lunch or dinner with your loved one at La Riviera at Pullman Miami Hotel. For just $99, couples can feast on a starter, entrée and dessert. For an appetizer, guests can choose between perfectly seared Sesame Crusted Tuna, complemented by baby field greens, cilantro soy and wonton crisp, or a Honey Lime and Sriracha Chicken Skewer. For the main course, diners are given the option of Grilled Blue Cheese Encrusted Beef Filet, accompanied by crispy Brussels sprouts and parmesan polenta or a Plantain Crusted Mahi Mahi, paired with a medley of fingerling potatoes, baby carrots and broccolini. Guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind cookie and candy Redeux, Reese’s peanut butter cup, almond joy and Oreo cookie or a Fresh Mascarpone Cream, which is served with roasted almonds and raspberry coulis. We saved the best part for last: the meal includes a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine! This menu is available between Friday, February 9th and Sunday, February 18th. To make a reservation at La Riviera, please call 305.264.4888 or visit Pullman’s website.

A Homemade Romantic Dinner for 2 from Farmer’s Table Express

If you’re planning a romantic dinner for your loved one, let Farmer’s Table Express do the work and you take the credit. With a variety of options to choose from, couples can curate the perfect romantic meal with an entrée, sides, wine and dessert for less than $75. A few options include Tropical Salmon with Mango Salsa and Curry Quinoa ($13), Gluten-Free Bison Meatloaf ($15), Grass-Fed Short Ribs with Mushroom Bordelaise ($8), Spaghetti Squash ($5), Caramelized Brussels Sprouts ($5), a special dessert selection by Pastry Chef Ivy and wine bottles for purchase.